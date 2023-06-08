Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    Ron DeSantis Wants You to Be Scared Sh*tless About Crime (Don’t Be)

    By

    Jun 7, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Ron DeSantis Wants You to Be Scared Sh*tless About Crime (Don’t Be)

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Ron DeSantis wants you to be worried about crime. The Florida governor has apparently decided that the only way to peel primary voters away from Donald Trump is to be more Trump than Trump. So in truly Trumpian fashion, DeSantis is attacking Trump for the most competent thing the former president did—expediting approval of the COVID vaccine—and the most decent, the First Step Act.

    Crime has been Trump’s pet issue since he launched his first campaign. It’s an issue he returns to over and over. In his grim “American Carnage” inaugural address, Trump began his presidency with a grotesque vision of a country ravaged by violence.

    It wasn’t accurate—Trump inherited the lowest homicide rate of any president in 50 years. Perhaps it was aspirational. He was also the first president in 30 years to leave the White House with a higher national homicide rate than when he entered it.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Manipur: Meiteis feel alienated, Kukis demand separation

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy