The Best Credit Cards With Free Priority Pass Airport Lounge Access of 2023

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Now that travel is back in full swing, the crowds have returned — and navigating a busy, loud airport can be stressful at the best of times. Fortunately, some of the best travel credit cards can make your airport experience more civilized, including cards that offer TSA PreCheck and Global Entry statement credits to speed through security and customs lines and credit cards with priority boarding to help get you settled on the plane sooner.

There’s another credit card perk that can offer an escape from the hustle and bustle of the airport terminal. Priority Pass is a network of over 1,300 airport lounges around the world, and you can get a free membership to access them when you have certain credit cards. Some cards also offer up to $30 per person in free food and drinks at select airport restaurants that participate in the Priority Pass program.

Priority Pass is adding 63 Plaza Premium Lounges to its network in June 2023, including locations in Dallas (DFW), Orlando (MCO), Toronto (YYZ), London (LHR and LGW), and Hong Kong (HKG).

Here’s a breakdown of the Priority Pass program and how you can get access through select credit cards.

We’re focused here on the rewards and perks that come with each card. These cards won’t be worth it if you’re paying interest or late fees. When using a credit card, it’s important to pay your balance in full each month, make payments on time, and only spend what you can afford to pay.

Which Credit Cards Offer Priority Pass Membership?

Many of these are premium credit cards with high annual fees that come with other lucrative travel perks — but there are a few that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. And getting Priority Pass access through a credit card is a better deal than purchasing a Priority Pass membership directly — the program normally charges up to $429 per year for the privilege.

Compare Priority Pass Credit Cards

Chase Sapphire Reserve

If you want access to the full range of Priority Pass lounges and restaurants, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a great option. Not only does the Chase Sapphire Reserve® offer lots of great travel perks, but the Priority Pass Select membership doesn’t exclude access to restaurants and cafes like membership through American Express and other cards do.

The card currently offers a welcome bonus of Chase Sapphire Reserve® (worth Chase Sapphire Reserve® in travel, based on Insider’s valuation of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points). The annual fee is Chase Sapphire Reserve®, but cardholders receive up to $300 in travel credits each year and top-notch travel and purchase protections.

Chase Sapphire Reserve Priority Pass details

The primary cardholder and up to two guests get unlimited free visitsAirport restaurants are included (most offer credit for cardholder and one guest)Authorized users ($75 each per year) get their own Priority Pass Select membership with guest privileges

For just $75 annually, you can add an authorized user to your Chase Sapphire Reserve®, and this qualifies for the same membership perks. That includes bringing up to two guests into the lounge per visit. Any guests beyond this number can enter at a discounted rate of $32 per person.

Capital One Venture X

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is Capital One’s first-ever premium credit card, and it’s a great value if you want a Priority Pass Select membership with unlimited visits and unlimited guests (although if a lounge is busy, you might be limited in the number of guests you can bring).

Effective January 1, 2023, Priority Pass membership from the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card no longer includes access to restaurants, spas, or non-lounge experiences, similar to American Express cards.

Its annual fee of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is lower than similar travel rewards cards, and you’ll also get access to Plaza Premium Lounges and Capital One’s new airport lounges, the first of which recently opened at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), with two more openings this year in Denver (DEN) and Washington-Dulles (IAD).

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is also an affordable choice if you want your authorized users to receive Priority Pass access as well. You can add up to four authorized users for free, and each gets their own Priority Pass Select membership and Plaza Premium/Capital One airport lounge access.

Capital One Venture X Priority Pass details

The primary cardholder and an unlimited number of guests get unlimited free visitsAirport restaurants are not includedUp to four free authorized users get their own Priority Pass Select membership with guest privileges

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers a welcome bonus of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (worth Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card according to our valuation of Capital One miles). In addition, cardholders receive up to $300 in credit toward Capital One travel portal purchases each year.

Amex Platinum

Platinum Card® from American Express offers one of the most comprehensive airport lounge programs of any premium credit card, which includes access to the Priority Pass network as well as Centurion lounges, Delta Sky Clubs (when you fly Delta), and several other lounge brands.

Primary cardholders and authorized users get Priority Pass Select membership** with complimentary admission for up to two guests per visit (additional guests cost $32). You won’t get access to Priority Pass airport restaurants because this is an American Express card, so if that’s important to you, another different card may be a better fit.

Amex Platinum Priority Pass details

The primary cardholder and up to two guests get unlimited free visitsAirport restaurants are not included You can add up to three authorized users for $175 total per year and each gets their own Priority Pass membership with guest privileges

The The Platinum Card® from American Express currently offers a welcome bonus of The Platinum Card® from American Express (worth The Platinum Card® from American Express according to Insider’s Amex points valuation). It also offers a slew of valuable benefits to help offset its The Platinum Card® from American Express annual fee.

Amex Business Platinum

Small-business owners who travel frequently might prefer The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, which comes with the same Priority Pass and other lounge access as the personal version of the card. Authorized users cost $300 each and receive their own Priority Pass membership with guest privileges.

Amex Business Platinum Priority Pass details

The primary cardholder and up to two guests get unlimited free visitsAirport restaurants are not included Authorized users cost $300 per year and receive their own Priority Pass membership with guest privileges

The The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is offering a welcome bonus of The Business Platinum Card® from American Express (worth The Business Platinum Card® from American Express based on Insider’s valuations). You can offset its The Business Platinum Card® from American Express annual fee with valuable statement credits for airline incidental fees**, Dell Technologies, Indeed, Adobe, and U.S. wireless service providers**, and more.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card is Marriott’s premium credit card, and along with upscale hotel perks and statement credits, it also offers a Priority Pass Select membership for the primary cardholder.

Again, because it’s an Amex card, there’s no access to Priority Pass airport restaurants, and in this case, authorized users don’t get their own membership.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Priority Pass details

The primary cardholder and up to two guests get unlimited free visitsAirport restaurants are not included Authorized users do not receive Priority Pass benefits

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card currently offers a hefty welcome bonus: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (worth Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card in travel, according to Insider’s Marriott points valuation).

There’s a Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card annual fee, but in return, cardholders get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year (up to $25 per month) for eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide, Platinum elite status, and a free night each year after your card renewal month at hotels where the redemption level is at or under 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

Amex Hilton Aspire card

The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card is one of the best hotel credit cards because of the generous benefits it offers. Along with complimentary top-tier Hilton Diamond elite status, cardholders receive up to $250 in Hilton resort credits each anniversary year, up to $250 in airline incidental fee credits** each calendar year, and an annual free night valid at nearly any Hilton hotel.

Cardholders receive a Priority Pass Select membership and guest privileges (up to two per visit), but again, because it’s an Amex card, restaurants are excluded. Authorized users do not get their own Priority Pass membership, either.

Amex Hilton Aspire Priority Pass details

The primary cardholder and up to two guests get unlimited free visitsAirport restaurants are not included Authorized users do not receive Priority Pass benefits

The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card is currently offering a welcome bonus of Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card (worth Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card in stays, according to Insider’s valuation of Hilton points). There’s a Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card annual fee.

US Bank Altitude Reserve

The U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card is a premium card that comes with a limited Priority Pass Select membership. The membership is valid for 12 months and comes with four free visits for the primary cardholder and four guest visits. Additional visits are $32 each, and authorized users aren’t eligible for their own membership.

The card also comes with excellent Visa Infinite benefits including top-notch travel and purchase protections. Cardholders receive up to $325 per year in credit toward travel and dining purchases, which offsets most of the card’s U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card annual fee.

US Bank Altitude Reserve Priority Pass details

One cardholder on the account receives a complimentary 12-month Priority Pass MembershipFour visits for the cardholder and four guest visits are free (including restaurants); after that, a $32 fee per visit appliesOne authorized user on the account can receive the Priority Pass membership instead of the primary cardholder

There’s also a solid welcome bonus on the U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card: U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card.

Amex Hilton Surpass card

If you don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars for an annual fee but still want Priority Pass lounge access, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card is an excellent option. It has a Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card annual fee, but it comes with a Priority Pass Select membership that includes 10 free visits a year.

This is a good choice for less-frequent travelers who might not need unlimited lounge visits or care about restaurant credits. Keep in mind that authorized users won’t receive a Priority Pass membership, either.

Amex Hilton Surpass Priority Pass details

The primary cardholder receives a Priority Pass Select membership (no restaurant access)Cardholders receive 10 free visits total (for themselves and guests) each year; after that, visits are $32 eachAuthorized users do not receive Priority Pass benefits

If you open the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card now, you can earn an excellent welcome bonus of Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card (worth Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card in stays based on our valuations).

Cardholders also receive automatic Hilton Gold elite status which offers perks like better rooms and free breakfast (currently awarded as a food and beverage credit in the US).

Amex Hilton Business card

Like the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card is a solid choice if you don’t travel often but still want Priority Pass airport lounge access. Again, restaurants are excluded, but this card’s membership includes 10 free visits per year.

For a reasonable The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card annual fee, cardholders also receive Hilton Gold elite status and great bonus earning categories. Authorized users do not receive their own Priority Pass membership.

Amex Hilton Business Priority Pass details

The primary cardholder receives a Priority Pass Select membership (no restaurant access)Cardholders receive 10 free visits total (for themselves and guests) each year; after that, visits are $32 eachAuthorized users do not receive Priority Pass benefits

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card is offering a welcome bonus of The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (worth The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card in stays based on our valuations). You can find out more in our Amex Hilton Honors Business card review.

U.S. Bank Altitude Connect

The U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card – Product Name Only is the most recent card to add Priority Pass airport lounge access. This card comes with a complimentary 12-month Priority Pass membership that includes four free visits per year (after that, $32 per visit). The card’s annual fee is U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card – Annual Fee.

US Bank Altitude Connect Priority Pass details

One cardholder on the account receives a complimentary 12-month Priority Pass MembershipFour visits for the cardholder and/or guests are free (including restaurants); after that, a $32 fee per visit appliesOne authorized user on the account can receive the Priority Pass membership instead of the primary cardholder

If you want to get a taste of Priority Pass lounges without paying an annual fee for the first year, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card – Product Name Only is an excellent way to do it. The card offers an impressive welcome bonus of U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card – Intro Bonus. Plus, it comes with substantial travel benefits, including a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, trip delay insurance, and new SmartDelay coverage.

Other Credit Cards With Priority Pass Lounge Access

There are a couple of other credit cards that come with Priority Pass Select membership, but neither is currently available to new applicants:

Citi Prestige® Card: Unlimited visits for the primary cardholder and up to two guests or immediate family (defined as spouse/domestic partner and children under 18). Authorized users cost $75 and get their own Priority Pass Select membership with the same guest privileges. The annual fee is Citi Prestige® Card.Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card: Unlimited visits for the primary cardholder and no limit on the number of guests. Authorized users are free and receive the same unlimited guest privileges. $450 annual fee.

The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card is still available as an upgrade from the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card. If you’ve had one of these cards for at least a year, it’s possible to call Chase and request to change to the Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card. You won’t earn a welcome bonus, but it could be worth it if the card’s benefits are valuable to you.

What Is Priority Pass?

Priority Pass is a network of more than 1,300 airport lounges, restaurants, and cafés worldwide. Many of these are independent lounges that aren’t affiliated with a particular airline, but sometimes you’ll find branded lounges — like the Air France/KLM lounge or Star Alliance lounge — at certain airports.

Many larger US airports have Priority Pass lounges and restaurants, but there are even more overseas, so having a Priority Pass membership is especially useful if you travel internationally.

You can find Priority Pass lounges and restaurants by searching for your airport on the Priority Pass website or through the Priority Pass app. Here you’ll be able to check lounge hours, amenities, guest policies, and any restrictions to be aware of.

Priority Pass Lounges

Typically, airport lounges in the Priority Pass network are off-limits to the general public unless you have access through a membership, airline ticket, elite status, or via a paid day pass. They offer a quieter, more comfortable place to relax before a flight, usually offering light food and drinks, free Wi-Fi, and sometimes showers or other amenities depending on the location.

International lounges are often nicer with better amenities and food than you’ll find in US airports, too. Keep in mind that Priority Pass can deny access to its lounges if they are overcrowded — if it’s busy, you may have to wait to get in.

Priority Pass Restaurants, Cafés, Spas, and More

In addition to airport lounges, the Priority Pass network includes restaurants and cafés at airports like Houston (IAH) and San Francisco (SFO). Priority Pass members can get anywhere from $28 to $30 of free food and drinks at participating restaurants.

The credit is usually enough for an entrée or snack and adult beverage — and this can be a great way to save money if you’d otherwise buy a pricey meal at the airport. Some airports have multiple participating restaurants, and there’s no reason you can’t use the credit at each one, even on the same trip.

Some airports also have other non-lounge experiences (like spas or rest suites) that are included in the Priority Pass network. In these cases, check the Priority Pass website or app to find out what’s included in your complimentary visit.

Keep in mind American Express cardholders no longer get access to Priority Pass airport restaurants or most other non-lounge locations (like Be Relax airport spas). And the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card lost access to Priority Pass restaurants/spas/non-lounge experiences on January 1, 2023.

Be sure to check each restaurant’s guest policy — often the credit is for the primary member and one guest (as opposed to two free guests at most lounges).

Priority Pass Membership Options

If you want to buy a Priority Pass membership, there are three options:

Standard membership: $99 per year and enables you to buy lounge passes for $32 per visitStandard Plus: $299 per year and gets you 10 free visitsPrestige membership: $429 per year and includes unlimited free visits to Priority Pass lounges

All of these membership tiers allow you to purchase guest passes for $32 per person.

The Priority Pass membership you get from a credit card is called Priority Pass Select, which you can’t purchase directly. It’s much better than the publicly available memberships in that most credit cards offer some form of free guest access.

Credit Cards With Priority Pass Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is Priority Pass membership automatic when you open an eligible credit card?

In most cases, Priority Pass membership does not happen automatically when you’re approved for an eligible credit card — you’ll typically have to activate it by enrolling through your card’s online account or by calling the number on the back of your card.

For example, with American Express cards like the The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll find an enrollment link under the “Benefits” tab in your account online. Each authorized user needs to enroll separately for their own Priority Pass membership as well.

Can you access airport lounges with just your credit card?

To enter a Priority Pass lounge or receive a food and beverage credit at participating airport restaurants, you’ll need to show your Priority Pass Select membership card. Most (not all) lounges will also accept a digital card through the Priority Pass app, but it’s best to carry your physical card with you just in case.

Your credit card alone will not get you into Priority Pass lounges.

What if you have a large family or are traveling in a big group?

With most cards, you’re limited to two free guests — but if you have more people traveling with you, it may be possible to pay an entrance fee (usually $27 to $32) for your additional companions. Keep in mind there may be restrictions due to space availability so this may not always be an option.

One workaround for those with large families is to add a family member as an authorized user to cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. That authorized user would get their own membership with two guests allowed — but keep in mind you must be at least 18 to enroll in Priority Pass.

Do children count as Priority Pass lounge guests?

Most lounges will allow children to enter as long as they’re accompanied by a responsible adult, but keep in mind they’ll usually be counted as a guest and be subject to an entrance fee if you’re over your complimentary guest limit.

In some cases, lounges will allow children under a certain age to enter for free (without being counted toward your guest limit), but this is the exception rather than the rule.

If you cancel your credit card, can you still access Priority Pass lounges?

When you cancel your credit card, you won’t be able to access Priority Pass lounges, even if the expiration date on your membership card is well into the future. The bank notifies Priority Pass about the cancellation and your membership will terminate effective the same day you cancel your credit card.

Can you ‘stack’ two Priority Pass memberships to get more guests into a lounge?

If you have more than one Priority Pass membership from different credit cards, it might be tempting to try to use both cards to allow yourself more free guests in a single visit. Unfortunately, you can only use one membership card per visit per person, so it’s not possible to stack these benefits. However, it is possible to visit more than one lounge or restaurant in the same airport on the same day.

Read the original article on Business Insider