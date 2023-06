WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Explosive twist as domestic violence charges against boxer Harry Garside are dropped after his ex accused him of assaulting her and court heard of a video that showed her as the attacker

Garside’s case was in court on Wednesday

Boxer was arrested in dramatic scenes at the airport

Accused of assaulting his ex, Ashley Ruscoe

Bombshell as domestic violence assault charge against boxer Harry Garside is dropped Ashley Ruscoe