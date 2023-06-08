Maryland Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At Funeral Service For Young Girl Killed On Mother’s Day

According to authorities, a shooting occurred at a cemetery in Maryland on Tuesday during the funeral service of a 10-year-old murder victim from Washington, D.C. Two people were shot, one fatally, police said.

Around 1:15 p.m., reports of a disturbance at Washington National Cemetery prompted calls to the authorities, sais Major Crimes Division Commander David Blazer of Prince George’s County. Upon the arrival of officers, they discovered an adult man and an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, whose identity has not yet been disclosed publicly, succumbed to his injuries. The woman is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“What we can tell you about these two individuals, that they were not directly related to the funeral of the 10-year-old girl,” Blazer said. “We believe that this was a dispute totally unrelated to what was going on with the funeral, the circumstances leading up to the funeral, the circumstances to the investigation in D.C., this was totally independent of that.”

Following the shooting on Tuesday, one individual was taken into custody. An exact motive was not known.

Mourners had gathered at the cemetery to lay to rest 10-year-old Arianna Davis.

Davis was shot while traveling in a vehicle with her family on Mother’s Day in Washington, D.C. She passed away three days later.

In an effort to apprehend and convict the person responsible for the girl’s shooting, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to their arrest.

