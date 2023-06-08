Tucker Carlson is Back on his Bullshit in First Twitter Show

Twitter

Tucker Carlson is back on the air—and he’s not changing much about his approach.

About a month after announcing that he would launch a show on Twitter in the wake of his firing from Fox News, Carlson on Tuesday posted the first episode of Tucker on Twitter—a roughly 10-minute rant in which he claimed that Ukraine “probably” destroyed a dam within its borders and an adjoining power plant, which currently divides Ukrainian and Russian troops.

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of being responsible for the attack on the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam, which has caused widespread flooding in the area.

