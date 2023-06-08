WATCH: Video Shows Suspect Shooting At Officers Before Being RUN OVER By Unmarked Police Cars

ST. LOUIS (SLCPD) – On Wednesday, February 21, 2023, St. Louis County detectives were involved in a use of force that left one suspect suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

At approximately 2:15 pm St. Louis County police detectives observed a 2016 Ford Explorer with expired temporary license plates driving recklessly on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection of Jennings Station Road in the city of Jennings.

Detectives watched the speeding vehicle enter the Halls Ferry Circle and then travel west on Riverview Boulevard. Officers attempted to get behind the to conduct a traffic stop. However, due to the suspect’s manner of driving, they were unable to do so until the vehicle turned northbound on McLaran Drive from Riverview Boulevard.

At approximately 2:17 pm, detectives in an unmarked police vehicle activated their emergency lights and siren to attempt a traffic stop. Approximately nine seconds after the emergency lights and siren were activated, the driver turned onto Goodfellow Boulevard at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle then struck two utility poles.

While the disabled vehicle was still rolling forward, the suspect exited his car and fled with a pistol in his hand. The suspect ran onto the parking lot of 8645 Goodfellow Boulevard.

While running, the suspect turned, extended his arm, aimed a pistol and fired at detectives in an unmarked vehicle with its lights and siren activated. The suspect was struck by unmarked police vehicles.

The suspect was taken into custody and ultimately transported by ambulance to an area hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the suspect, now identified as Taiwansley Jackson, age 42 of the first block of Capital Hill in St. Louis Missouri, was charged with one count of assault first degree, one count of armed criminal action, one count of resisting arrest by fleeing and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Charges are merely an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The post WATCH: Video Shows Suspect Shooting At Officers Before Being RUN OVER By Unmarked Police Cars appeared first on Breaking911.