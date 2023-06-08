Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Fox News Host Harris Faulkner Caught Telling Whopper About 1918 Pandemic

    Fox News Host Harris Faulkner Caught Telling Whopper About 1918 Pandemic

    Fox News Tonight guest host Harris Faulkner gave her primetime audience Tuesday some revisionist history regarding the 1918-19 influenza pandemic when trying to make a point about school closures due to COVID-19.

    In her monologue, Faulkner first marked the 79th anniversary of D-Day, saying, “We proved America is exceptional, and our exceptionalism belongs to each of us. It’s inside of us. It’s our shared history. We sacrifice and then we move through our bravery toward freedom, over and over.”

    She then segued into an acknowledgment that “sometimes we make dangerously bad decisions.” To Faulkner, these are “pandemic lockdowns and keeping our own children home from schools when a virus was hurting them far less often than adults”–a clear reference to the curtailed aspects of public life brought on by COVID-19.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023

