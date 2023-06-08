Florida Says Video Proves Latest Migrant Flights Were ‘Voluntary’

Rumble/Florida Division of Emergency Management

Officials in Florida have confirmed the state is indeed responsible for sending two flights of migrants from New Mexico to Sacramento, California, after days of silence from Gov. Ron DeSantis on the issue.

The first flight touched down last Friday, dropping off 16 adult South American migrants—just days before another plane with 20 migrants arrived, prompting fierce criticism from California officials.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was particularly peeved by the stunt, labelling DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” while suggesting the state was investigating kidnapping charges against the officials who were responsible for the migrants’ transport.

