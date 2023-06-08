Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Motorcyclist Killed In Crash At X Games Freestyle Track In California

    RAMONA, Calif. — Law enforcement officials are currently conducting an investigation into the death of a motorcyclist at an X Games freestyle motocross track near Ramona Tuesday.

    The apparent accident took place at the “SLAYGROUND” track off Sutherland Dam Road.

    According to FOX 5, the motorcyclist was involved in an accident of unknown nature that resulted in severe injuries, necessitating immediate life-saving interventions by first responders. Despite their efforts, the individual was declared deceased.

    The track is owned by motocross legend Axell Hodges.

    Further information on the incident was unknown.

