Moms for Liberty Labeled ‘Extremist’ Group for First Time by Watchdog Org

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for the first time classified Moms for Liberty as an “anti-government extremist” group, part of its latest “Year in Hate & Extremism” report released Tuesday.

The group was one of 11 other so-called “parents’ rights” groups that the extremism watchdog organization labeled as such in the report.

Moms for Liberty is the most prominent in a constellation of similar groups that have terrorized local school officials amid a larger push to promote social conservative values in public education. The group made headlines this past year for going berserk over a school yearbook’s LGBTQ+ page and allegedly hacking a dead woman’s Facebook account to harass foes, among other headline-grabbing tactics.

