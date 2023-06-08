Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    Golf Deal Leaves 9/11 Son Embarrassed to Fly American Flag

    By

    Jun 7, 2023 , ,
    Golf Deal Leaves 9/11 Son Embarrassed to Fly American Flag

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

    Sean Passanti last saw his father when they played a round together at the now closed Tallgrass Golf Course on Long Island. The father, Horace Passanti, had taught his son to play and it had become something special they shared.

    “It was just, just a really good time to spend with my dad,” Passanti told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “And we did it whenever we got a chance.”

    What would be the final father-and-son round was Sean Passanti’s 32nd birthday, June 10, 2001. His father was his usual ebullient self, seeming to smile with his whole being and delighting in blasting the ball great distances.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Manipur: Meiteis feel alienated, Kukis demand separation

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy