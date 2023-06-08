Golf Deal Leaves 9/11 Son Embarrassed to Fly American Flag

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Sean Passanti last saw his father when they played a round together at the now closed Tallgrass Golf Course on Long Island. The father, Horace Passanti, had taught his son to play and it had become something special they shared.

“It was just, just a really good time to spend with my dad,” Passanti told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “And we did it whenever we got a chance.”

What would be the final father-and-son round was Sean Passanti’s 32nd birthday, June 10, 2001. His father was his usual ebullient self, seeming to smile with his whole being and delighting in blasting the ball great distances.

