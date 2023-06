WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

‘No’ campaigners on Indigenous Voice call for boycott of Woolworths, Commonwealth Bank and other companies supporting a ‘Yes’ vote: ‘Give them the Bud Light treatment’

Boycott could be imminent for companies that support the Voice referendum

Political commentator said ‘give them the Bud Light treatment’

Voice No campaigners call for boycott of CBA, Woolworths, Coles for supporting Yes at referendum