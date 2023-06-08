Salesforce wants employees back in the office so badly that it’s donating $10 to local charities for every day an employee comes into work

Salesforce wants its employees back in the office so bad they’re donating $10 to local charities for every day an employee comes into work.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Cloud software giant Salesforce is so desperate for employees to return to the office that it’s willing to fork out up to $2.5 million in donations to coax them back.

A senior executive announced a fundraising initiative called “Connect for Good,” wherein the company would donate $10 to a local charity for each day an employee comes into the office between June 12 and June 23, Fortune reported on Wednesday.

A message about the initiative was posted in the company’s #all-salesforce Slack channel and seen by Fortune.

Salesforce aims to raise between $1 million and $2.5 million through these efforts. Company staff can vote for their choice of local charities to donate to for the next two days, per the Fortune report, which was also confirmed by Gizmodo.

The company previously required 65% of its workforce to come to the office three or four days a week, per Gizmodo. The company’s CEO Marc Benioff wrote in an internal Slack message that new employees hired during the pandemic in 2021 and 2022 are facing “much lower productivity,” CNBC reported in December.

The tech giant has over 79,000 employees globally, per its website. In January, it announced it would be laying off 10% of its workforce — an estimated 7,000 employees — and closing select offices as part of a restructuring and cost-cutting plan.

The company has been through a challenging 18-month period where activist investors circled and the company saw a top brass exit. It recently announced improved financial results and inched closer to a 30% margin target.

A Salesforce spokesperson told Insider: “Giving back is deeply embedded in everything we do, and we’re proud to introduce Connect for Good to encourage employees to help raise $1 million for local nonprofits.”

