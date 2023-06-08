Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saudi crown prince, US Secretary of State discuss bilateral ties

    By

    Jun 7, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met and discussed bilateral relations, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Wednesday.

    They also discussed quot;aspects of cooperation in various fields and developments in regional and international situationsquot;, the SPA added.

    Blinkennbsp;arrivednbsp;in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a mission to steady Washington#39;s relationship with Riyadh after years of deepening disagreements on issues ranging from Iran and regional security to oil prices.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Manipur: Meiteis feel alienated, Kukis demand separation

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy