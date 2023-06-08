Saudi crown prince, US Secretary of State discuss bilateral ties

NNA – Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met and discussed bilateral relations, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Wednesday.

They also discussed quot;aspects of cooperation in various fields and developments in regional and international situationsquot;, the SPA added.

Blinkennbsp;arrivednbsp;in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a mission to steady Washington#39;s relationship with Riyadh after years of deepening disagreements on issues ranging from Iran and regional security to oil prices.–Reutersnbsp;

