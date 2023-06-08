KSA Ambassador, Patriarch Ignatius Youssef III Younan broach latest local developments

NNA – The Saudi Embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday said via its Twitter account that the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, welcomed at his Yarzeh residence Patriarch of the Syriac Catholic Church of Antioch, Ignatius Youssef III Younan.

During the meeting, which was attended by a delegation accompanying Patriarch Ignatius III, cordial conversations were exchanged about bilateral relations between the KSA and Lebanon.nbsp;

Talks also touched on the latest developments within the Lebanese arena, especially with regard to the presidential dossier and the need to swiftly resolve this matter to save Lebanon.nbsp;

The pair also tackled a number of topics and issues of common interest.

R.H.