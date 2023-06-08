Swedish Ambassador to Lebanon marking National Day: We encourage all stakeholders to work together paving way for prosperous Lebanon

NNA – Swedish Ambassador to Lebanon, Ann Dismorr, hosted a reception at Khan El Franj in Sidon marking her countryrsquo;s 500th National Day. The following is the Swedish diplomatrsquo;s speech marking the occasion:

ldquo;Good evening, god afton, masa el kheir,

Ministers, Excellencies, dear colleagues, and friends of Sweden,

Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the Swedish National Day. Last year we celebrated at the Citadel in Byblos and now at another historical site, this time in Saida, a 6.000-year-old city.

This year we celebrate two milestones in Swedish history: itacute;s 500 years today since the election of King Gustav Vasa, the founder of Sweden. We also celebrate the 50-year reign of our King Carl XVI Gustaf. In addition, we mark Swedenrsquo;s EU Presidency until the 1st of July, showing our full commitment to cooperation and unity within Europe. I am pleased to have 22 EU colleagues based in New York joining us tonight.

Today symbolises the values and aspirations that define us as a nation, coming together to celebrate our history and to reaffirm our longstanding commitment to democracy, equality, international peace and cooperation. The unprovoked Russian war on Ukraine is shaking the foundation on which peace in Europe has been built. This horrific war resulted in a swift change of Swedenrsquo;s 200-year policy of non-alignment for us to seek membership in NATO. On a different note, what remains unchanged is our commitment and friendship with Lebanon.

There are significant challenges which Lebanon is facing; political, socio economic and financial. Among those, there is a need for an election of a President, creating a fully empowered Government as well as nbsp; implementation of the IMF reforms. This requires a genuine commitment of all political leaders, and we encourage all stakeholders to work together, paving the way for a revived and prosperous nbsp;Lebanon.

As the Swedish chargeacute;e drsquo;affaires to Syria, I would like to express our solidarity and support for the Syrian population, whom we will continue to assist in their pursuit of peace, stability, and a better future. One recent effort was the joint Sweden/EU Donorsrsquo; Conference after the devastating earthquake earlier this year. While humanitarian assistance is essential, it is equally important to work towards a sustainable political solution in Syria.

Tonight, and on this special occasion, I would like to briefly reflect on the special friendship between Sweden and Lebanon. We have enjoyed a long history of excellent ties and diplomatic cooperation since 1947. Our partnership has thrived in various areas, incl a large Lebanese diaspora, many of them nbsp;thriving in Sweden. Soon Scandinavian airlines is increasing its direct flights Stockholm-Beirut from 2 to 5 times a week. The keen interest in visiting Lebanon was also noticeable when I recently hosted all Swedish Ambassadors in the Middle East and North Africa for a week-long conference in Beirut. Everyone really enjoyed it and it reflects the attractiveness of Lebanon.

As we celebrate the Golden Jubilee of King Carl XVI Gustaf, let me mention the interest that the Royal family show in Lebanon. (Personal comments)

I would like to conclude by thanking tonightrsquo;s sponsors Volvo and Elekta for their generosity and continuous support. A special thank goes to Ms Bahia Hariri and the Hariri Foundation for allowing us to be at this wonderful site.

I also want to express my appreciation to the musicians from the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra and the Swedish-Lebanese singer Natasha Nassar. Also a warm thanks to my Embassy team which has worked so hard to make our National Day a success.

Thank you all for being here tonight. I encourage you to look at the exhibition around us that illustrates important milestones in Swedish history. I wish you an enjoyable evening and a happy and peaceful summer.rdquo;

