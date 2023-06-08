‘Platonic’ Crowns Seth Rogen as the King of Hotness

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/HBO

Can a man and woman ever just be friends? That’s a question that’s been asked countless times, most famously by the 1989 Nora Ephron-penned classic When Harry Met Sally. The answer is almost always a resounding “no,” but Apple TV+’s newest comedy series, Platonic, seeks to answer that with a new answer: “Of course they can!”

Platonic isn’t just a wickedly funny show that creatively tackles the age-old question of whether two people of the opposite sex can just be friends. It also features star Seth Rogen at his sexiest. Rogen’s performance is beautifully layered, and he’s got fantastic chemistry with the rest of the cast, especially Rose Byrne as his best friend; she’s worked with Rogen before, in the Neighbors movies.

But Rogen isn’t just hot in Platonic. He’s also intellectually appealing, thanks to Ben’s identifiable struggles. But it’s hard to get past the fact that his mere presence is so scintillating that it could make watching this show in the summer heat lethal. That’s a risk I’m more than willing to take, as Rogen’s character brings together every glorious element of the actor’s career into one absolutely sensational package. It marks an evolution for the actor, whose characters have finally matured into truly attractive figures worth lusting after—and Platonic’s Rogen character is his most appealing yet.

Read more at The Daily Beast.