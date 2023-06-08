UNDP holds press conference tomorrow to launch report on “The Increasing Role and Importance of Remittances in Lebanon”

NNA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will hold a press conference on Thursday, 8 June 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at UNDP offices located in Sin EL-fil, Qubic Centre, Ground Floor to launch a report on quot;The Increasing Role and Importance of Remittances in Lebanonquot;.nbsp;

The report confirms that remittances have always been an important economic and social factor in the life of the Lebanese, and their role evolved and gained more significance in the past few years. nbsp;The report closely investigates the macro and micro determinants of the increasing size of remittances, their impact, and their changing role amid the current financial crisis. It also examines their sources (countries of origin) and their potential use by the recipient families. The report reveals that despite the economic and financial crisis, remittances from expatriates have remained relatively stable, thereby cementing the strong bond between the Lebanese diaspora and their home country.nbsp;

The report ends with concrete recommendations to improve social and economic benefits of these financial flows, through a more systematic contribution to local development.

Members of the press will have the opportunity to interact directly with the authors of the report and key UNDP representatives who can provide further insights and comments on the findings of the report. A Qamp;A session will follow the presentation.

