Housing Bank’s Habib briefs Berri on Central Bank’s approval to receive loans from Arab Fund in US dollars

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday welcomed the General Director of the Housing Bank, Antoine Habib, who briefed him on the fact that in light of the decisions that were made during the Council of Ministersrsquo; session on May 26, 2023, Lebanese individuals with limited income will be able to obtain a loan of USD 40 thousand and USD 50 thousand for those with middle income, provided that they do not have any property registered under their name in Lebanon.nbsp;

ldquo;This loan was signed back in 2019 between the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development and the Housing Bank and will materialize as soon as possible. There will be a platform through which any Lebanese citizen can fill out the conditions remotely from his/her home, and if he/she fulfills all the requirements, then he/she can obtain the loan without anyonersquo;s interference,rdquo; Habib added.

Habibnbsp;further informed Berri about Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salamehrsquo;s initial approval to receive loans from the Arab Fund in US dollars, or to convert them from Kuwaiti dinars to US dollars, in addition to obtaining the approval of the Council for Development and Reconstruction.

For his part, Berri expressed his full support for the governmentrsquo;s decision, and wished the Housing Bank success in this matter, ldquo;as it addresses the countryrsquo;s housing crisis and helps citizens secure decent housing.rdquo;

=============R.H.