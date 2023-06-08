Guys, It’s Time To Add a Face Sunscreen to Your Summer Routine

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Cardon.

I recently discovered that spring is my favorite season in New York City, so I’ve been spending as much time in the sun as possible. The older I get, the more I rely on face sunscreen to protect my skin from aging any faster than it already is. Unfortunately, there’s not much I can do about my rapidly graying hair or my sore back, but my skincare routine is something that I can control, and I’ve recently become obsessed with the Cardon SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Moisturizer, available via Amazon Prime.

Keep reading for my full Cardon face sunscreen review, but here’s the TL;DR: I love this sunscreen, and it’s one of the only ones I’ve tried that offers SPF 30 and moisturization without all the annoying side effects you’d get with mineral sunscreen.

