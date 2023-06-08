Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Mike Pence Launches 2024 Presidential Campaign

    Mike Pence Launches 2024 Presidential Campaign

    Mike Pence launched his 2024 campaign Wednesday morning with the release of a video discussing his faith in the American people—but somehow neglecting to mention his biggest rival for the Republican nomination.

    “It would be easy to stay on the sidelines. But that’s not how I was raised,” Pence says in the clip released ahead of an event in Iowa. “That’s why today, before God and my family, I’m announcing I’m running for president of the United States.”

    Pitching himself a conservative with traditional values, Pence says he is proud of “the progress we made together” over his career in congress and in his time as Donald Trump’s vice president. “But today, our country’s in a lot of trouble,” Pence says. “President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad.”

