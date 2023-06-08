Abu-Ghazaleh announces TAG.Global Digital Training Platform Launch

NNA -nbsp;AMMAN ndash; HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has officially announced the launch of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Training Platform (TAG.Global Digital Training) that will offer its training services globally. The announcement was made during the first meeting of the Platform, wherein Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh was hosted to deliver a lecture entitled quot;The Futurequot;, through the Platformrsquo;s live-streaming broadcast. The meeting was held with the participation of TAG.Globalrsquo;s employees in more than 100 offices around the world.

In his lecture Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh discussed his vision for the worldrsquo;s future and its impact on the TAG.Globalrsquo;s business, its institutions and offices. He emphasized the significant impact of utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) on both the society and the economy; but he warned against nbsp;its possible adverse effects and the security challenges that may result from its (AIrsquo;s) high level intelligence.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh highlighted the fact that artificial intelligence has the potential to favorably alter multiple domains such as health, education, and technology, but again not without considerable risks if boundaries and controls were not set right from the beginning.

The Platform digitally provides contractual programs tailored to meet the training needs of every particular organization in light of the goals it pursues and the challenges it faces. Typically, such programs are designed after conducting all the required assessments of the concerned organizationsrsquo; training needs.

