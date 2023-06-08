Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Residents Cling to Rooftops Pleading for Help in Flooded Ukrainian Towns

    Residents of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region spent the night clinging to rooftops and begging to be evacuated as floodwaters from the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse swallowed up more homes Wednesday.

    Many took to social media with desperate pleas for help, accusing Russian proxy authorities of abandoning them to fend for themselves.

    “Please help my parents, just a little bit more and they will drown!” one person wrote in a local Telegram group, where residents posted their addresses in the hopes of a rescue.

