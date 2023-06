WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The US State Department considered that the concert presented by Roger Waters “contained symbols deeply offensive to the Jewish people and diminished the (seriousness of) the Holocaust.” The singer responded by saying that what appeared at the concert was a message against fascism, injustice and intolerance in all its forms.

Washington accuses Roger Waters of “Pink Floyd” of “anti-Semitism” and the singer accuses his critics of bad faith