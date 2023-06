NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of National Defense Maurice Sleem,nbsp;on Wednesday met at hisYarze office withnbsp;the Chairman of the Parliamentary Defense, Interior, and Municipal Affairs Committee, MP Jihad Al Samad, and former MPnbsp;Nader Succar.

The meeting dealt with the general situation in the country and developments on the domestic scene.

