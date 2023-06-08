Erdogan proposes to Zelenskyy international commission to probe major dam destruction

NNA -nbsp;President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday proposed, in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart, creating an international commission to probe the destruction of a major dam in southern Ukraine, his office reported.

Moscow and Kyiv havenbsp;traded blamenbsp;for the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, which was ripped open early Tuesday after a reported blast.

ldquo;President Erdogan said that a commission could be established with the participation of experts from the warring parties, the United Nations and the international community, including Turkey, for a detailed investigation into the explosion at Kakhovka dam,rdquo; his office said after the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Kakhovka dam sits on the Dnipro River, which feeds a reservoir providing cooling water for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe#39;s largest, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) upstream. — AFP

