NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, welcomed Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, with whom he discussed local developments, especially the presidential election dossier.nbsp;

Rahi told Bou Saab that statements attributed to him by the media about Speaker Nabih Berri are inaccurate and have been taken out of context.

