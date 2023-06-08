Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    Embattled CNN Boss Chris Licht Gets the Boot

    By

    Jun 7, 2023
    Mike Coppola

    Chris Licht has been removed as CEO of CNN, The Daily Beast has confirmed.

    The executive’s ouster follows weeks of turmoil and drama, culminating with the publication of a devastating profile in The Atlantic that further eroded the network’s faith in his leadership. Puck first reported Licht’s exit on Wednesday morning.

    In the interim, Licht will be replaced by longtime CNN executive Amy Entelis. His departure also comes just days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav installed longtime lieutenant David Leavy as the network COO.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

