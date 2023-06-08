Embattled CNN Boss Chris Licht Gets the Boot

Mike Coppola

Chris Licht has been removed as CEO of CNN, The Daily Beast has confirmed.

The executive’s ouster follows weeks of turmoil and drama, culminating with the publication of a devastating profile in The Atlantic that further eroded the network’s faith in his leadership. Puck first reported Licht’s exit on Wednesday morning.

In the interim, Licht will be replaced by longtime CNN executive Amy Entelis. His departure also comes just days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav installed longtime lieutenant David Leavy as the network COO.

