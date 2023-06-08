‘The Ultimatum’ Star Leaves Reunion Crying After ‘Gaslighting’ Fight

Netflix

This post contains spoilers for The Ultimatum: Queer Love Episodes 9-10.

As the stars of The Ultimatum: Queer Love took their seats on various couches and chairs for Wednesday’s reunion episodes, you could practically feel the frustration radiating from a few of them. Before they even said it, you could just tell that certain couples (*cough* Mal Wright and Yoly Rojas) had split. Meanwhile, some participants, like Vanessa Papa, managed to redeem themselves for past bad behavior, while others found themselves fighting in front of the camera. (Again.)

From the moment The Ultimatum debuted last year, its brand has been pure emotional chaos. But there’s also a darker layer to the series than most other Netflix dating shows; last season, for instance, included one couple whose argument turned physical on screen. The series—originally part of Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s TV dating universe and now hosted by Reba alum JoAnna Garcia Swisher—brings together five couples. In each pair, one person has given an ultimatum to the other: get engaged or move on. To test out their options, the couples enter three-week “trial marriages” with fellow participants and then reunite with their original partners for another three weeks.

