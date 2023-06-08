Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    ‘Coward of Broward’ Trial Starts for Deputy Who Didn’t Confront Parkland Mass Shooter

    By

    Jun 7, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    ‘Coward of Broward’ Trial Starts for Deputy Who Didn’t Confront Parkland Mass Shooter

    Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pool via REUTERS

    Five years after the Parkland mass shooting that left 17 dead, the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer accused of failing to confront the teenage gunman faced trial on Wednesday.

    “In an active shooter situation, [police] are trained to go towards the shots because people are dying…so you can stop the killing,” Assistant State Attorney Steven Klinger told Broward County jurors during his opening statements. “Seventeen beautiful people were lost.”

    Scot Peterson, now-known as the “the coward of Broward,” has pleaded not guilty to several counts, including child neglect and perjury, for his failed response during the February 14, 2018 massacre in Parkland, Florida. Prosecutors allege that the ex-Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy failed to follow active shooting training and remained outside the three-story Parkland, Florida building for about 48 minutes.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Manipur: Meiteis feel alienated, Kukis demand separation

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy