Coinbase Review 2023

Note: Coinbase is currently facing charges by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for breaking securities rules.

Bottom line: Coinbase – Product Name Only is one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as one of the best dogecoin crypto apps for active retail traders interested in trading and storing multiple cryptocurrencies and for businesses interested in utilizing cryptocurrencies. It may not be the best choice, however, if you’re searching for copious staking options.

Coinbase: Overall Rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Fees4.00Investment selection5.00Security4.50Ethics3.00Access4.47Customer service5.00Overall score4.35

Is Coinbase Right for You?

Coinbase – Product Name Only is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows active traders to purchase, sell, or hold more than 250 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin, the basic attention token (BAT), and many more.

Coinbase – Product Name Only provides a range of investment options for businesses and institutions, including crypto storage, commerce services, and more. The platform offers a range of account types, including retirement saving accounts (traditional, Roth, and SEP IRAs), individual accounts, business accounts, and custodial accounts. Plus, Coinbase Wallet offers ESG portfolio options.

While the crypto platform offers several resources for both retail clients and institutions, it has a limited selection of staking options. That said, more advanced traders may be interested in Coinbase Advanced Trading for access to more in-depth charting and trading options, as well as margin trading.

Coinbase vs. Kraken

Coinbase and Kraken – Product Name Only both offer large cryptocurrency selections, but the exchanges differ when it comes to fees and account perks. If you’re looking for the lowest fees and access to options like futures trading, Kraken may be the best fit for you.

However, Coinbase offers a slightly larger cryptocurrency selection (with Kraken supporting more than 220 cryptocurrencies), and it’s a better fit for beginners. For instance, in addition to its simple interface, features like Coinbase learning rewards pay you in crypto for taking courses and learning about different cryptocurrencies the platform provides.

Advanced traders may prefer Kraken for its Pro version which offers lower fees (compared to its standard version), margin trading, and advanced charting tools and order types.

Coinbase vs. Binance.US

Coinbase and Binance.US – Product Name Only diverge when it comes to fees and available investment products. If you’re a beginner who values educational resources and other tools that can help you get acclimated to crypto more efficiently, Coinbase is the better option (offers case studies, guides, tutorials, and more). Binance.US has a more limited selection of resources for beginners (provides an educational blog).

Binance.US also has a smaller crypto selection (more than 130 supported), but it does offer lower fees. Binance.US has a $10 account minimum and a 0.1% maker/taker fee and a 0% fee bitcoin trading on eligible pairs.

But while the Binance.US 0.10% spot trading fee is lower than Coinbase’s 0.50% fee, Coinbase offers a wider range of account options for individuals and institutions.

Ways to Invest with Coinbase

Coinbase Brokerage Account

As long as you’ve got at least $2, you can trade more than 250 cryptocurrencies with Coinbase’s standard trading account. But even if you aren’t actively buying, selling, or using cryptocurrencies, you can take advantage of several other products, including its web and mobile interfaces.

Coinbase offers desktop and mobile options for traders.

Coinbase

The learning rewards feature allows you to earn free crypto assets by learning about different cryptocurrency topics. Here’s how it works: You watch short educational videos (typically no longer than four minutes each) on various cryptocurrencies, but you’ll have to take a quiz after you complete each lesson. Coinbase will deposit crypto into your Coinbase storage wallet for each quiz you complete.

Coinbase also launched a subscription service, Coinbase One, that gives you access to:

Zero trading fees24/7 priority customer support$1 million account protectionPre-filled Form 8949.

US customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Coinbase additionally offers Coinbase USD Coin, a cryptocurrency that’s backed by US dollars. The company also refers to these as stablecoins since — unlike regular volatile cryptocurrencies — you can always redeem one USD coin for one US dollar, according to Coinbase’s website. In fact, the app allows eligible USD Coin customers to receive rewards up to a 6.00% APY.

If you’re a US investor, you’ll need to keep the following fees in mind:

Payment methodCoinbase feeUS bank account1.49%Coinbase USD wallet1.49%Debit card purchase3.99%ACH transferFreeWire transfer$10 ($25 outgoing)Credit transaction2%Crypto conversion2%

In addition, if you’re wondering about crypto custody and storage options, Coinbase provides its own online storage wallets. With the Coinbase Wallet app (this app is also separate from its iOS and Android mobile apps), you can manage your private keys and crypto assets online.

However, Coinbase recently announced that it no longer supports BCH, ETC, XLM, and XRP on Coinbase Wallet due to low usage.

Keep in mind that, while similar to many popular crypto and bitcoin wallets that give you non-custodial storage over your private keys, the Coinbase wallet also offers its own unique feature as well. The user-controlled wallet gives you a 12-word recovery phrase, or “seed,” that only users can access. This means that Coinbase won’t have access to this secret code.

Coinbase also recently launched another product: NFTs. NFT-focused individuals can create and/or exchange NFTs without any transaction fees through Coinbase’s beta version of its NFT platform (keep in mind that the 0% transaction fee offering is only available for a limited period of time).

Coinbase Advanced Trade

Coinbase now offers a second option for advanced users: Coinbase Advanced Trade. Advanced Trade includes a separate web platform than Coinbase’s basic account and Coinbase Pro account (which is being phased out). While it has the same maker and taker fees as Coinbase Pro (i.e., you’ll pay 0.60% or less in taker fees and 0.40% or less in maker fees), it offers more perks.

Infact, Coinbase is phasing out the Pro version and is set to be replaced by Advanced Trade. New users can no longer join Coinbase Pro.

These include the option to earn up to 6% interest on algorand (ALGO), ethereum (ETH2), tezos (XTZ), US dollar coin (USDC), cosmos (ATOM), and dai (DAI). You’ll also gain access to more advanced trading charts, and you’ll be able to utilize additional security features (e.g., Coinbase Vault and YubiKey for mobile).

Institutional Services

Coinbase also gives businesses and institutions a wide array of investment options. These include its Prime cryptocurrency trading platform, Asset Hub, commerce platform, storage options, and ventures services.

Coinbase Asset Hub lets businesses and issuers list crypto assets across the Coinbase platform to gain growth and exposure. Coinbase’s commerce offerings help crypto-oriented businesses set up hosted checkout pages, invoices, payment buttons, and more.

The investment platform also offers secure cold storage (also known as offline storage) for institutions and businesses. And the ventures feature gives new companies a space to raise money for expansion.

Payment and Spending

You can also do more beyond trading and staking, thanks to the Coinbase Card and other spending features. The Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card that’s funded by your crypto account balance. You’ll need to set up the iOS or Android mobile app to use it, and it allows you to spend crypto globally while earning up to 4% back in crypto rewards on each purchase.

It also allows contactless payments, PIN payments, or ATM withdrawals. You could formerly only use the card to either earn 1% back in ethereum, dogecoin, and bitcoin, or 4% (and as low as 1%) back in the graph or stellar.

But on September 27, 2021, Coinbase announced that cardholders can also now spend USD (plus crypto) with the Coinbase card. And you can earn 1% back in dai or 4% back in amp or rally.

Finally, Coinbase is also now allowing US customers to directly deposit any amount of their paychecks into their accounts in crypto or USD. This includes the option to get paid in crypto (this feature enables Coinbase to convert your paycheck from USD to crypto without any transaction fees).

Coinbase: Is it Trustworthy?

Coinbase has received an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB considers several factors when evaluating companies. These include time in business (as well as type of business), customer complaint history, licensing, government actions, and more. While Coinbase’s rating is low, the bureau also says that its ratings don’t guarantee that a company will perform well or exhibit trustworthiness.

For this reason, it’s also important to do your own due diligence before making a final decision. The BBB says it assigned Coinbase an F rating because it failed to respond to more than 2,036 complaints.

In July 2021, Coinbase Global, Inc. faced a lawsuit for allegedly violating securities laws, but the case was dismissed in May 2022. On January 2, 2023, Coinbase entered into a settlement agreement with the New York State Department of Financial Services after the department claimed Coinbase failed to comply with the New York banking law and DFS regulations. Coinbase is set to pay a $50 million penalty.

On June 6, 2023, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, claiming that the company has for allowed sales on its crypto asset staking-as-a-service program, as well as offered crypto trading on its unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency. Coinbase is currently under investigation by the SEC on this matter. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, has denied the SEC’s claims.

The bureau also lists a pattern of complaints among customers who describe being locked out of their accounts and being unable to reach customer service.

Coinbase has closed more than 1,135 complaints in the last 12 months.

Coinbase — Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How do you make money on Coinbase?

Coinbase offers several ways to earn money while using its platform. Chief among these is cryptocurrency trading (the platform currently allows trading for more than 250 assets). Though crypto trading is the primary way to earn money through the company, you’ll also have a few more options.

These include staking — a process that pays you interest rewards for holding set amounts of certain eligible cryptocurrencies for a set amount of time — and Coinbase learning rewards, a feature that pays you in crypto for watching educational videos about different assets. Plus, the Coinbase card offers up to 4% back in crypto rewards when you use it to pay for goods and services.

How do you withdraw money from Coinbase?

You can cash out your funds both on Coinbase’s web platform and mobile app. If you’re using a web browser, you’ll first need to select your account balance under “Assets.” You’ll then find the “Cash Out” tab where you can set the amount you’d like to withdraw. Finally, once you choose the transfer destination, you can complete the transaction by clicking “Cash out now.”

The process is even simpler through the mobile app. Note, however, that Coinbase places a short holding period on your cashed out funds when you move them from your Coinbase account to your bank account.

Can you trust Coinbase?

This is largely a question that you’ll have to answer for yourself. However, Coinbase is one of the oldest and most recognized cryptocurrency exchanges. It was founded in 2012, three years after the first cryptocurrency, bitcoin, surfaced.

Prospective investors should note, however, that the Better Business Bureau has given the company an F rating. The BBB rates companies based off how well it believes they interact with customers and the current lawsuit against the business (which Coinbase is set to pay a $50 million penalty), so keep this in mind as you weigh your options.

Cryptocurrency: Cryptocurrencies are digital assets that utilize blockchain technology for decentralized (i.e., cryptocurrency holders can exchange these assets without a centralized institution like a bank) transactions.Token: These assets are created through existing blockchains, meaning they’re built on top of previously established databases like the bitcoin blockchain.Staking: With this option, you can earn interest rewards for holding a certain amount of crypto assets for a set period of time. Stablecoin: A stablecoin is an asset whose value is pegged to fiat currencies like USD, gold, or other crypto assets.

