Judge threatens to jail Hunter Biden for up to 6 months if he doesn’t appear for questioning about his finances in his child support suit

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

First son Hunter Biden is embroiled in a legal battle over supporting his four-year-old daughter.

Lunden Roberts, the child’s mom, accused him of mischaracterizing his wealth in a child support suit.

A judge has ordered Biden to appear in court next month to answer Roberts’ questions.

An Arkansas judge has threatened to jail Hunter Biden, unless he appears in court to answer questions about his finances and more as part of a child support lawsuit over his 4 year-old daughter, court papers show.

Circuit Judge Holly Meyer issued a court order on Monday directing Biden to come to court in Batesville, Arkansas, next month to be questioned by his daughter’s mother’s lawyer, Clint Lancaster, and produce his bank statements from 2013.

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Biden’s daughter, accused the first son of ignoring the judge’s order to respond to her questions related to her support lawsuit against him, including producing his bank statements, court papers state.

She has also accused Biden of “living lavishly” and mischaracterizing his income and financial situation.

He must now appear at Independence County Circuit Court on July 10 to face Lancaster’s questioning, and produce evidence, including his bank statements.

If Biden fails to turn up, he faces being held in contempt, which could land him in jail for up to six months, a fine, up to $20,000 toward Roberts’ legal fees, and have his requests in the case thrown out, the court order states.

Roberts, a former exotic dancer, sued Biden back in 2019 over paternity and support of the girl. Although he initially denied paternity, Biden said he has since paid Robert’s more than $750,000 in support payments for her.

Biden has asked a judge to reduce his $20,000-a-month child support payments, and not grant Robert’s petition to change their daughter’s last name to Biden.

Meyer ordered Biden to appear next month to answer questions about his finances and “show cause, if any exists, why he should not be held in contempt,” the judge’s order states.

Neither Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, nor Lancaster, Roberts’ lawyer, returned Insider’s requests for comment on Wednesday.

