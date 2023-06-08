Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    FAA Issues Ground Stop At New York’s LaGuardia Airport

    By

    Jun 7, 2023 , , , ,
    FAA Issues Ground Stop At New York’s LaGuardia Airport

    NEW YORK – Flights heading towards New York’s LaGuardia Airport were temporarily suspended by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday due to decreased visibility caused by smoke originating from wildfires in Canada.

    In a statement, the FAA said, “The FAA has taken steps to manage the flow of traffic into the New York City area due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke. Flights bound for LaGuardia International Airport have been paused. Flights to Newark Liberty International Airport have been slowed.”

    The FAA reported delays of approximately one and a half hours for flights at Newark.

    Starting on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday, smoke from the Canadian wildfires descended southward, enveloping the New York City area.

    This led to compromised air quality and prompted residents to stay indoors. By noon on Wednesday, the city ranked fourth globally for the poorest air quality, registering an IQAir World Air Quality Index of 158, which is considered unhealthy for everyone.

    Initially, the ground stop at LaGuardia was implemented until at least 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

    The post FAA Issues Ground Stop At New York’s LaGuardia Airport appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Manipur: Meiteis feel alienated, Kukis demand separation

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy