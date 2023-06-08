Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Matty Healy Is Brushing Off the Taylor Swift Breakup Backlash, But Will Her Fans?

    On Monday, the news broke that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, her fan ire-provoking fling of a month or so, had broken up. “She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” one source told People; “They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” another added. And Healy—who’d been spotted clutching his heart while watching Swift’s juggernaut Eras tour and making out with the pop star as recently as May 24—now seems to be brushing off the firestorm of criticism that his problematic behavior, and now-simmered dalliance with Swift, had caused this spring.

    During his band The 1975’s show in Austria on Monday, Healy paused onstage to thank a fan for making a sign that read “You are loved.”

    “I’m sure [the sign is] alluding to… as you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a cunt relentlessly,” Healy told the crowd.

