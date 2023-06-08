‘The View’ Melts Down Over Heated Mike Pence Debate: ‘This Is Absurd!’

ABC News

The relative peace and camaraderie that The View has experienced since Meghan McCain left in 2021 seemed to go out the window on Wednesday during a heated and uncomfortable exchange between co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin.

The back-and-forth, which centered on former Vice President Mike Pence’s presidential campaign, grew so intense that host Whoopi Goldberg had to intervene and throw the program to a commercial break before it got worse.

At the top of Wednesday’s broadcast, the panel discussed the recent campaign announcements of Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who are both looking to stop Donald Trump from winning the GOP presidential nomination.

