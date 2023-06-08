iOS 17 won’t be compatible with some older iPhones — see which phones won’t get the new OS

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The iPhone XS is the oldest model that will support iOS 17.

Apple’s iOS 17 software update, announced at this year’s WWDC event, will not be available to download on some iPhones that are currently supported under iOS 16.

With its coming release in the fall, iOS 17 will usher in features like live voicemail, FaceTime video messages, offline maps usage, and more.

If your phone is compatible, you can try out the new iOS early through Apple’s public beta program. The iOS 17 beta will be available to interested users starting in July.

Below are the iPhones that will support iOS 17, as well as those that Apple is sunsetting support for after iOS 16. Note that many of the phones listed are no longer available from Apple or in a new condition.

Quick tip: If you’re unsure which iPhone model you have, you can check by opening your iPhone’s Settings app and tapping General > About, where your iPhone’s model name is listed.

iPhones that are compatible with iOS 17

iPhone XSiPhone XS MaxiPhone XRiPhone 11iPhone 11 ProiPhone 11 Pro MaxiPhone 12iPhone 12 MiniiPhone 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro MaxiPhone 13iPhone 13 MiniiPhone 13 ProiPhone 13 Pro MaxiPhone SE (second generation and later)iPhone 14iPhone 14 PlusiPhone 14 ProiPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhones that are not compatible with iOS 17

iPhone 8iPhone 8 PlusiPhone X

