North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches VERY unlikely bid for president by attacking Biden

WHO? North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum makes a VERY unlikely bid for the president by attacking Biden and saying the wake up call is ‘something you did at 5 a.m.’ in his small farming hometown

Burgum officially kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday

He now makes 12 people in the Republican primary race – all behind Trump

The tech entrepreneur and GOP governor is among the least recognized candidates, but has the highest net worth behind Trump at $1.1 billion

