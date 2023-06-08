Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches VERY unlikely bid for president by attacking Biden

    By

    Jun 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches VERY unlikely bid for president by attacking Biden

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    WHO? North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum makes a VERY unlikely bid for the president by attacking Biden and saying the wake up call is ‘something you did at 5 a.m.’ in his small farming hometown

    Burgum officially kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday
    He now makes 12 people in the Republican primary race – all behind Trump
    The tech entrepreneur and GOP governor is among the least recognized candidates, but has the highest net worth behind Trump at $1.1 billion

    By Katelyn Caralle, American political reporter for Dailymail.com

    North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches VERY unlikely bid for president by attacking Biden

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Manipur: Meiteis feel alienated, Kukis demand separation

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy