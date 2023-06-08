Teenager Tried To Hire Hitman To Kill 7-Year-Old, Iowa Police Say

Authorities in Iowa apprehended a teenage girl on Wednesday over allegations she attempted to hire an online “hitman” to assassinate a 7-year-old, police said.

The Rent-A-Hitman website, known for its satirical nature, alerted the police in Storm Lake that “a person had visited the site on two occasions and had attempted to solicit the murder of a 7-year-old child,” a police spokesperson told NBC News.

The online requests included the name and address of the intended victim, prompting the police to assign an undercover officer to assume the role of a hitman and establish contact with the teenager on June 2.

“The undercover officer confirmed with the suspect, that the suspect wanted the target killed,” the spokesperson said. “The suspect confirmed the name of the target, home address and the time the target would be at the house.”

The suspect, a 17-year-old girl residing in Storm Lake, was apprehended and taken into custody. Her identity was not disclosed.

It was unclear what relationship the teenager and the 7-year-old had.

The girl has been charged with one count of solicitation to commit murder, categorized as a class C felony.

As of Wednesday, the 17-year-old remained in a juvenile detention facility.

