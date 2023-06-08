Ken Paxton Impeachment Prosecutor: We’ve Got a Slam Dunk Case

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Famed criminal defense attorney Dick DeGuerin—who has represented clients ranging from former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay to convicted murderer and New York City real estate heir Robert Durst to cult leader David Koresh—is now determined to “save and protect the people of Texas from a crooked attorney general.”

“The depth of corruption is astonishing,” DeGuerin told The Daily Beast, referring to beleaguered AG Ken Paxton, who is facing 20 impeachment counts regarding a raft of alarming allegations that stretch back nearly a decade.

“It’s a matter of corruption, a matter of abuse of the public trust, a matter of misuse of public resources, flat-out bribery, perjury,” said DeGuerin, a one-time prosecutor who will help make the case on the House floor for Paxton’s conviction. “It’s just conduct that convinces anyone that looks at it fairly that the office of attorney general has been abused and used for personal gain.”

