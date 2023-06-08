Feds Finally Arrest Insurrectionist ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FOX/Getty

Jay Johnston, an actor whose credits include TV work on Arrested Development, Bob’s Burgers and Mr. Show, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony obstruction of officers in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection targeting the United States Capitol, NBC News reports.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, body-camera footage reviewed by the FBI reveals that Johnston was part of a crowd of rioters that confronted officers at the West Plaza of the Capitol on Jan 6.

CCTV footage also captured Johnston “handing up a stolen U.S. Capitol police shield to other rioters,” the documents state.

