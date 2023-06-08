Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    Feds Finally Arrest Insurrectionist ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston

    By

    Jun 7, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Feds Finally Arrest Insurrectionist ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FOX/Getty

    Jay Johnston, an actor whose credits include TV work on Arrested Development, Bob’s Burgers and Mr. Show, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony obstruction of officers in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection targeting the United States Capitol, NBC News reports.

    According to court documents obtained by NBC News, body-camera footage reviewed by the FBI reveals that Johnston was part of a crowd of rioters that confronted officers at the West Plaza of the Capitol on Jan 6.

    CCTV footage also captured Johnston “handing up a stolen U.S. Capitol police shield to other rioters,” the documents state.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A former Southwest employee was charged with selling $1.9 million in fake travel vouchers

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Americans are tipping less often than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 say tipping culture is ‘out of control.’

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Wednesday’ Star Denies ‘Harmful’ Sexual Assault Allegations

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Manipur: Meiteis feel alienated, Kukis demand separation

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy