Actor Jay Johnston is arrested for rioting on Jan. 6 after internet sleuths identify the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ star accused of fighting police with a stolen riot shield

Jay Johnston, 53, voiced the character Jimmy Pesto Sr on the Fox series

He was arrested and charged in Los Angeles on Wednesday

The actor was ‘banned’ from Bob’s Burgers last year after the FBI shared photos of the actor during the Capitol riots

‘Bob’s Burgers’ star Jay Johnston arrested over Jan. 6 riot after internet sleuths identified him