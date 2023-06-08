Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    'Bob's Burgers' star Jay Johnston arrested over Jan. 6 riot after internet sleuths identified him

    By

    ‘Bob’s Burgers’ star Jay Johnston arrested over Jan. 6 riot after internet sleuths identified him

    Actor Jay Johnston is arrested for rioting on Jan. 6 after internet sleuths identify the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ star accused of fighting police with a stolen riot shield

    Jay Johnston, 53, voiced the character Jimmy Pesto Sr on the Fox series
    He was arrested and charged in Los Angeles on Wednesday
    The actor was ‘banned’ from Bob’s Burgers last year after the FBI shared photos of the actor during the Capitol riots

    ‘Bob’s Burgers’ star Jay Johnston arrested over Jan. 6 riot after internet sleuths identified him

