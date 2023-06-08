‘Bob’s Burgers’ star Jay Johnston arrested over Jan. 6 riot after internet sleuths identified him

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Actor Jay Johnston is arrested for rioting on Jan. 6 after internet sleuths identify the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ star accused of fighting police with a stolen riot shield
Jay Johnston, 53, voiced the character Jimmy Pesto Sr on the Fox series
He was arrested and charged in Los Angeles on Wednesday
The actor was ‘banned’ from Bob’s Burgers last year after the FBI shared photos of the actor during the Capitol riots
