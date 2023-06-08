Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    GRAPHIC: Body Camera Footage Shows Officer Fatally Shooting Suspect While Pulling Hostage To Safety

    BROOMFIELD, Colo. (9News) — Dramatic body camera footage released Wednesday shows an officer pulling a man to safety with one arm while firing his weapon at a suspect on a busy Broomfield roadway last September. The footage was released by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office after it was determined that none of the three officers who discharged their weapons during the incident would be charged.


    Read the full story from 9News here.

