    Putin’s Loudest Crony Full-On Panics Over Shelling Inside Russia

    The Russian governor of Belgorod accused Ukraine of shelling the Shebekinsky urban district over 500 times in the last 24 hours, in the latest indication that Ukraine’s alleged attacks inside Russia proper are not letting up.

    “460 units of various ammunition were fired in the Shebekinsky urban district, 26 drops of explosive devices from UAVs were recorded,” the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on social media. “In the city of Shebekino, strikes were mainly directed at residential areas.”

    Attacks also targeted the village of Bezlyudovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Gordyushkin, and Surkovo, Gladkov said.

