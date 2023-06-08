Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Tory Lanez and DaBaby Tried To Ambush Megan Thee Stallion on Stage, Court Docs Say

    Convicted R&B artist Tory Lanez and rapper DaBaby attempted to ambush Megan Thee Stallion during her set at the 2021 Rolling Loud music festival, according to court documents viewed by The Daily Beast.

    On Tuesday, the State of California filed a sentencing memorandum for Lanez, who was found guilty last December of shooting Megan in the feet during an altercation on July 12, 2020. Prosecutors are requesting the “Luv” singer serve 13 years in prison, citing a “campaign of misinformation” aimed at the 28-year-old and other antics leading up to the trial.

    The 12-page memo, first reported by Meghan Cuniff, specifically highlights an incident on July 25, 2021 when Lanez showed up at the hip-hop festival Rolling Loud in Miami where Megan was performing. Lanez garnered headlines for his appearance during DaBaby’s set that weekend. DaBaby also drew heat from Megan’s supporters, given that the two had previously collaborated on multiple songs and were supposedly friends.

