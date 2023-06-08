Boeing used counterfeit tools on NASA rockets, lawsuit claims

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Boeing used ‘counterfeit’ tools on NASA rockets – caused fuel leaks that repeatedly delayed $4.1 billion Artemis I launch and ‘critical’ safety flaws that could put astronauts at risk, address claims

Lawsuit accuses manufacturer of making counterfeit tools based on stolen designs

According to Wilson Aerospace, Boeing has infringed on its intellectual property

Suit claims that the “counterfeit” tools likely led to leaks that delayed the launch of Artemis I

