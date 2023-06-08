Tucker Carlson continues his comeback with appearance at Turning Point Action conference next month

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

EXCLUSIVE: Tucker Carlson continues his comeback with an appearance alongside Trump: The Axed Fox News host will be at Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach next month with candidates vying for the White House

Tucker Carlson will appear at the Turning Point Conference in Florida next month

Organizer Charlie Kirk described him as the “most powerful voice in all media”

Details emerged as the former Fox News star launched his new show on Twitter

