Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    Steve Bannon Issued Subpoena In Special Council Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 Investigation: Report

    Steve Bannon has reportedly been served a subpoena by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C.

    This development is part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the events of January 6 and former President Donald Trump’s endeavors to maintain his position in office. NBC News broke the story.

    The subpoena, which seeks both documents and testimony from Bannon, was issued in late May, the report said.

    BREAKING: Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation and Trump’s efforts to stay in office, according to NBC News sources. pic.twitter.com/w2Bay4yK0j

    — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 7, 2023

    This is a breaking news update.

