A well-known actor from Hollywood, who had notable roles in “Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” has been apprehended in California and charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jay Johnston is facing charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, along with several misdemeanor offenses, the DOJ announced.

The court documents reveal that Johnston entered the upper west tunnel during the January 6 riot. It is alleged that he “assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water on their faces.” Additionally, the documents state that he wielded a stolen U.S. Capitol Police shield while participating in the clashes between rioters and law enforcement.

The FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received a communication from an attorney representing Johnston on March 8, 2021, according to the bureau.

The post DOJ Charges ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Arrested Development’ Actor in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot appeared first on Breaking911.