Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    Meadows’ Attorney Denies Making Trump Probe Immunity Deal: ‘Complete Bullshit’

    Meadows’ Attorney Denies Making Trump Probe Immunity Deal: ‘Complete Bullshit’

    An attorney for Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s final chief of staff, is denying a report which claims that Meadows has cut a deal with federal prosecutors to provide testimony against his former boss in exchange for immunity.

    George Terwilliger, Meadows’ lawyer, strenuously pushed back against a story published by The Independent Tuesday alleging that he had reached a plea agreement with prosecutors probing the former president—which would see him plead guilty to several lesser federal crimes.

    The report did not specify which investigation the alleged guilty plea pertained to. Terwilliger called the allegations “complete bullshit” in a brief interview with the publication.

