How White Liberal Elites Failed George Floyd

It was only three years ago around this time that thousands of white liberals were out in the streets acting like they gave a damn about racial justice. The extrajudicial police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor influenced countless protests and a bold progressive proclamation of political stances across America.

The summer of 2020 finally felt like a step in the right direction—one where white elite liberals seemed determined to put their money where their mouths were.

Now in 2023, it’s clear that it was all smoke and mirrors, as much of the platitudes of change preached by the most privileged among us fell flat.

