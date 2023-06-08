Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    How White Liberal Elites Failed George Floyd

    By

    Jun 8, 2023 , , , , ,
    How White Liberal Elites Failed George Floyd

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    It was only three years ago around this time that thousands of white liberals were out in the streets acting like they gave a damn about racial justice. The extrajudicial police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor influenced countless protests and a bold progressive proclamation of political stances across America.

    The summer of 2020 finally felt like a step in the right direction—one where white elite liberals seemed determined to put their money where their mouths were.

    Now in 2023, it’s clear that it was all smoke and mirrors, as much of the platitudes of change preached by the most privileged among us fell flat.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tesla WFH policy latest: What’s the current remote work stance on jobs at Elon Musk’s company?

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    New Yorkers are getting a taste of what it’s like to live in the pollution of Delhi, Doha, and Shanghai

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Brooklyn 45’ Is the Eeriest Nazi-Tinged Séance You’ll Ever Attend

    Jun 8, 2023
    News

    Lawyer unfazed by Poland abortion rights case defeat at ECHR

    Jun 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy